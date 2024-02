Tarique Afzal, President and Managing Director of AB Bank PLC. handed over laptops and loans to marginal farmers and women entrepreneurs once again at Kotalipara, Tungipara and Gopalganj.

Kazi Mahbubul Alam, Deputy Commissioner, Gopalganj, Mahbub Ali Khan, President, Gopalganj Awami League and Motiar Rahman Hazra, Mayor, Kotalipara Municipality along with the officials of the Bank also attended the program.