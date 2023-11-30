Joyeeta Foundation, AB Bank join hands to work on women empowerment

Joyeeta Foundation inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with AB Bank PLC for women empowerment to improve their livelihood and to bring economic independence.

Under this MoU, AB Bank PLC will disburse loans under Revolving Capital Support Fund of Joyeeta Foundation to the women entrepreneurs and the entrepreneurs' samity registered with the foundation, reads a press release.

Afroza Khan, managing director of Joyeeta Foundation, and Tarique Afzal, president and managing director of AB Bank, signed this MoU on behalf of their respective organisations.