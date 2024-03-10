Rangpur sees rise in women entrepreneurs

AB Bank PLC organised a daylong training programme for women entrepreneurs at Rangpur which aimed at developing their business skills.

After successful completion of the training, the Bank awarded certificates and disbursed Sohoj Loans through smart cards to these entrepreneurs, reads a press release.

Tarique Afzal, President and Managing Director, AB Bank PLC presided over the programme where Md. Anwarul Islam, Executive

Director, Rangpur Office, Bangladesh Bank graced the program as chief guest.

Anita Das Gupta, National Coordinator, Trinamool Women Entrepreneurs Society (Grassroots) was present as special guest.

Officials of the Bank along with the agents also attended the programme.

