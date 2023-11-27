AB Bank wins five MasterCard Excellence Awards

AB Bank won MasterCard Excellence Awards in five categories. Among them AB Bank ranked top position in three categories: Debit Business (International), Financial Inclusion and Highest Business Growth.

Additionally, in Credit Business (International) and Credit Business (Domestic) categories AB Bank shared the awards jointly with other financial institutions.

Tarique Afzal, President and Managing Director of AB Bank received this honor on behalf of the Bank.

Dr. Atiur Rahman, PhD, Former Governor, Bangladesh Bank and Professor Emeritus, University of Dhaka, Ms. Helen LaFave, Charge d'affairs, US Embassy, Md. Sharafat Ullah Khan, Director, Payment Systems Department, Bangladesh Bank and Syed Mohammad Kamal, Country Manager, MasterCard, Bangladesh graced the program as special guests.

Syed Mizanur Rahman, DMD, AB Bank along with other officials were also present on that occasion.