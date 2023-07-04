NRBC Bank unveils quarterly magazine ‘Planet’

04 July, 2023, 06:30 pm
NRBC Bank unveils quarterly magazine ‘Planet’

In celebration of 10th anniversary of NRBC Bank's establishment, a special issue of Planet Magazine has been unveiled. 

The Ekushey Padak winner eminent writer, freedom fighter and sponsor of NRBC Bank Dr Nuran Nabi unveiled the magazine as chief guest virtually, reads a press release. 

The bank's Chairman S M Parvez Tamal, Director A M Saidur Rahman, MD & CEO Golam Awlia, all DMDs and other high officials were also present at the unveiling ceremony.

During the event, Dr Nuran Nabi stated that NRBC Bank is working towards the economic independence of the people by keeping the spirit of the Liberation War in mind. 

"The bank has become a symbol of people's trust through its innovative services. Along with its regular banking activities, NRBC Bank is also working towards the development of literature and culture. The publication of Planet Magazine is an exemplary endeavor of NRBC Bank's groundbreaking initiatives."

Bank's Chairman S M Parvez Tamal mentioned that NRBC Bank is dedicated to serving the people and working towards the betterment of underprivileged individuals. 

The articles in this magazine shed light on various aspects of the country and the people, he said.

Besides banking services, NRBC Bank is actively involved in the advancement of education, sports, and arts. In the future, Planet Magazine will be transformed into an unparalleled testament to art and literature in the banking sector.

The latest special issue of 'Plant' magazine features valuable articles from NRBC Bank's employees representing different divisions, as well as eminent executives from other banks, media personnel, and researchers from research institutions. The magazine has been published by the bank's Communication Division and the head of the division Md Harun-Or-Rashid is serving as Editor of the Magazine.
 

