NRBC Bank distributes books and iftar among children to celebrate Bangabandhu’s birthday

NRBC Bank has celebrated the 104th birth anniversary of the architect of independence Bangladesh, the father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and National Children's Day.

On Sunday (17 March), various branches and sub-branches across the country distributed iftar items and books on Bangabandhu and the Liberation War among the destitute, orphans, street children, and adolescents, reads a press release.

Member of Parliament from Rangpur's Mithapukur, Zakir Hossain Sarkar, and Chairman of NRBC Bank Parvez Tamal, along with bank officials, were present at these initiatives.

On the occasion of Bangabandhu's birth anniversary and National Children's Day, drawing competitions and cultural events were organized with children and adolescents in Mithapukur Upazila Parishad premises.

Winners were awarded prizes, and books on Bangabandhu's biography, independence, and the Liberation War among the participants.

MP Zakir Hossain Sarkar said that without Bangabandhu's birth, the birth of independent Bangladesh would not have been possible. It is because of his visionary leadership that Bangladesh achieved independence by defeating the forces of oppression.

"The initiative taken by NRBC Bank to educate children and adolescents about Bangabandhu and our Liberation War is truly commendable," he said.

Chairman of NRBC Bank, Parvez Tamal, said Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is the architect of Bangladesh and the Bengali Nation.

"True meaning of his given independence will be realised when every individual of Bangladesh becomes self-reliant economically. NRBC Bank is working to build Bangabandhu's dream country by providing banking services in remote areas, ensuring poverty and hunger-free Bangladesh," he added.

NRBC Bank is also distributing micro-loans to ensure employment opportunities for people at their doorsteps and implementing urbanisation projects in rural areas.

Moreover, on Sunday evening, iftar was distributed among orphans, destitute, and street children across the country, including the capital.

Special prayers were offered for the souls of Bangabandhu and members of his family who were martyred.