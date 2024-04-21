NRBC Bank inaugurates its Agarpur sub branch at Agarpur, Barishal

In the path of prosperity, a sub-branch of NRBC Bank has been inaugurated at Agarpur, Jahanangirnagar Union, Babugonj, Barishal.

Golam Kibria Tipu, Member of Parliament of Barisal-3 and Freedom Fighter inaugurated Agarpur Sub-branch as the chief guest on Sunday (21 April), reads a press release.

Golam Awlia, managing director of NRBC Bank, chaired the event attended by DMD of NRBC Bank Mohammad Humayun Kabir, Kazi Imdadul Haque Dulal, Chairman of Upazila Parishad; Md. Ebadul Haque Shahin, Principal Agarpur Degree College, Sardar Md. Khaled Hossain Swapan, President of Upazila Awami League; Kamrul Ahsan Khan Himu, Chairman of Bir Shrestha Jahangirnagar Union Parishad; and Nazmul Alam Kislu, President of Agarpur Bazar Traders Association, AKM Rabiul Islam, Barishal zonal Head, Md Adbul Halim. Manager Barishal Branch, Sayed Jahidur Rahman, Barishal Area Incharge, Md Asaduzzaman Khan incharge Agarpur subbranch.

Chief guest Golam Kibria Tipu remarked that NRBC Bank has already demonstrated its capability in fostering economic development and employment opportunities in the region. This new generation bank is playing a role in building a smart Bangladesh. The bank is working to improve the fortunes of common people by setting up branches in remote areas.

Managing Director of the bank, Golam Awlia said that NRBC Bank is actively endeavoring to bolster employment opportunities, introducing microcredit initiatives as part of this effort. These initiatives have facilitated the distribution of approximately 3 thousand crore among 88 thousand small and medium entrepreneurs. Furthermore, the bank has forged an agreement with the Directorate of Youth Development. Additionally, NRBC Bank remains committed to expanding its network continuously.

In the event, prayers were offered for the prosperity of the bank. It is noteworthy that NRBC Bank was established on 2 April 2013, by taking the hands of 53 expatriate entrepreneurs. At the end of 2023, the number of branches and sub-branches has reached nearly 800. Besides, NRBC Bank offers various services like agent banking, fee collection, BRTA fee and registration fee collection for land registration Office. In total, the bank is providing services in more than 1600 places across the country.