NRBC Bank opens banking services at Kashiani and Muksudpur of Gopalganj

TBS Report
17 October, 2021, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 17 October, 2021, 07:46 pm

NRBC Bank opens banking services at Kashiani and Muksudpur of Gopalganj

NRBC Bank launched its banking services at Kashiani and Muksudpur of Gopalganj, on Sunday.

Lawmaker of Gopalganj-2 constituency and presidium member of Bangladesh Awami League, Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim inaugurated the two sub-branches as chief guest through video conference, said a press release.

SM Parvez Tamal, Chairman of NRBC Bank presided over the inaugural ceremony. Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim said there is a bright prospect for establishing agriculture-based industries in Gopalganj.

He was optimistic that NRBC Bank will patronise to establish agro-based industries in the district. He said, NRBC Bank would play vital role to create SME entrepreneur in this region with its SME services. 

Bank's Chairman S M Parvez Tamal said, NRBC Bank is working to take its banking services to the doorsteps of marginal people. He said, NRBC Bank is giving priority to the urban people for creating new entrepreneurs and employment.

High officials of the Bank, distinguished clients, businessmen, local elites were present on the occasion.

