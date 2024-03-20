5 dead as bus hits microbus in Gopalganj

Five people were dead when a bus rammed into a microbus on Faridpur-Barishal highway at Chagolchira in Maksudpur upazila of Gopalganj district today (20 March).

The identities of the deceased could not be known immediately.

The accident occurred around 10:45am when the Dhaka-bound bus hit the microbus, leaving five people dead on the spot and several others injured, said officer-in-charge of Maksudpur Police Station, Asraful Alam.

Witnesses claimed that 15-20 people were injured in the accident.