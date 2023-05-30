Mutual Trust Bank, Basic Builders unite for enhanced payroll banking and home loan solutions

Mutual Trust Bank (MTB) Limited recently signed an agreement with Basic Builders Limited for payroll banking and home loan financing purposes at a ceremony held at the MTB Center in Dhaka.

Under this MoU, clients of Basic Builders Limited can gain access to low-fee home loans with discounted interest rates from MTB, reads a press release.

Simultaneously, MTB clients will receive exclusive discounted offers when purchasing apartments from Basic Builders Limited.

Syed Mahbubur Rahman, managing director & CEO of Mutual Trust Bank, and Engr Abdul Latif, managing director of Basic Builders, signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations.