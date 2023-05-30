Mutual Trust Bank, Basic Builders unite for enhanced payroll banking and home loan solutions

Corporates

TBS Report
30 May, 2023, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 30 May, 2023, 06:07 pm

Mutual Trust Bank (MTB) Limited recently signed an agreement with Basic Builders Limited for payroll banking and home loan financing purposes at a ceremony held at the MTB Center in Dhaka. 

Under this MoU, clients of Basic Builders Limited can gain access to low-fee home loans with discounted interest rates from MTB, reads a press release. 

Simultaneously, MTB clients will receive exclusive discounted offers when purchasing apartments from Basic Builders Limited.

Syed Mahbubur Rahman, managing director & CEO of Mutual Trust Bank, and Engr Abdul Latif, managing director of Basic Builders, signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations. 

Mutual Trust Bank

