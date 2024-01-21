MTB Partners with bdtickets to enhance digital ticketing services

Mutual Trust Bank PLC (MTB) announced a strategic collaboration with bdtickets, the digital travel ticketing platform of r ventures PLC.

This partnership enables MTB account holders to effortlessly purchase bus and launch tickets through the MTB Smart Banking App, eliminating the need for physical visits to ticket counters and saving time, reads a press release.

Syed Mahbubur Rahman, managing director & CEO of MTB, and Kazi Mahboob Hassan, CEO of r ventures PLC were present at a ceremony held at MTB Centre, the cank's corporate head office in Gulshan 1, Dhaka.

Among others, Khalid Hossin, head of MTB Digital Banking Division along with other high officials were also present at the ceremony.

