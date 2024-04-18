Mutual Trust Bank, Shahjalal Islami declare dividends; shares fall  

Stocks

TBS Report
18 April, 2024, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 18 April, 2024, 10:26 pm

Related News

Mutual Trust Bank, Shahjalal Islami declare dividends; shares fall  

After three years, Mutual Trust Bank PLC recommended cash dividends for its shareholders, declaring a 10% cash dividend for 2023. 

TBS Report
18 April, 2024, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 18 April, 2024, 10:26 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The shares of Mutual Trust Bank and Shahjalal Islami Bank both experienced declines yesterday following the announcement of dividends for their shareholders for 2023.

The banks also unveiled their financials for the last year on the websites of both the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE). 

After three years, Mutual Trust Bank PLC recommended cash dividends for its shareholders, declaring a 10% cash dividend for 2023. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Following the declaration, its share price fell by 1.33% to Tk14.80 each at the DSE. 

In 2022, it paid a 10% stock dividend to its shareholders. According to the country's premier bourse, the bank recommended cash dividends after 2019. 

In 2019, it paid 5% cash and 5% stock dividends to its shareholders. Since then, it has paid stock dividends only to its shareholders for three consecutive years. 

According to its disclosure, Mutual Trust Bank's consolidated earnings per share (EPS) increased by 20.74% to Tk2.91, up from Tk2.41 in 2022. 

To secure approval from the shareholders, the bank scheduled its annual general meeting (AGM) for 3 June on a digital platform. To identify its shareholders, 9 May has been fixed as the record date.

Shahjalal Islami Bank PLC recommended a 14% cash dividend for its shareholders in 2023. In 2022, it paid a 15% dividend – 12% cash and 3% stock – to its shareholders. 

Following the dividend declaration, its share price fell by 1.94% to Tk20.20 each yesterday. 

According to a disclosure, its consolidated EPS stood at Tk3.22, the same as in 2022. To approve the declared dividends by the shareholders, the AGM of the bank is fixed for 30 May, and the record date is fixed on 8 May.

 

Bangladesh / Top News

Mutual Trust Bank / Shahjalal Islami Bank / Bangladesh / dividends

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Red Sea has unique marine habitats, including coral reefs, mangroves and sea grass beds. Photo: Mike G Rutherford

The bedazzling Red Sea and a futile search for dugongs

11h | Earth
Bioplastic films are coming out as final products after multistep processing of cotton-dust cellulose. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Compostable packaging is made locally. Why is plastic still everywhere?

14h | Panorama
Stranded in though sits an elderly woman in Geneva Camp. Photo: Anwar Ehtesham

Echoes of exile: Stories from Geneva Camp's heart

1d | In Focus
Attendees walk past signage for the IMF and World Bank spring meetings outside the IMF HQ in Washington, DC on 15 April. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

The Bretton Woods institutions we need

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is the stock market undervalued?

Is the stock market undervalued?

2h | Videos
Andriy Lunin, the unsung hero of Real Madrid

Andriy Lunin, the unsung hero of Real Madrid

56m | Videos
EU's decision to impose new sanctions on Iran

EU's decision to impose new sanctions on Iran

1h | Videos
Will the UK's anti-tobacco laws work?

Will the UK's anti-tobacco laws work?

4h | Videos