Cenbank approves Nomination and Remuneration Committee formation

The NRC plays a crucial role in ensuring that the company's leadership is both well-qualified and fairly compensated, which is essential for the company's long-term success and the interests of its shareholders

Photo: Mehedi Hasan
Photo: Mehedi Hasan

The Bangladesh Bank has approved the formation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee (NRC) in a bid to ensure good governance of the banking sector. 

The audit committee of the bank will oversee the committee, the central bank said in a circular sent to the chairman, board of directors and all managing directors of all scheduled banks on Sunday (13 May)..

The NRC is a specialised committee usually found within the structure of a corporate board of directors.

It plays a crucial role in ensuring that the company's leadership is both well-qualified and fairly compensated, which is essential for the company's long-term success and the interests of its shareholders.

As per the Bank Company Act, 1991, there is no scope to form temporary committees or subcommittees except an executive committee, an audit committee and a risk management committee.

The central bank circular noted that the NRC activities should be ratified by the audit committee in the next board meeting.

As per the Corporate Governance Code 2018 issued by the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission, the formation of an NRC was specified for the capital market and registered companies.

According to the code, the NRC shall assist the board in formulation of the nomination criteria or policy for determining qualifications, positive attributes, experience and independence of directors and top-level executives. It shall also form a policy for the formal process of considering remuneration of directors and top-level executives.

Appointment or recruitment, determining responsibilities, salary and allowances where applicable, bonus and other benefits will be as per central bank circulars for top officials – bank or company director, independent director, managing director or chief executive officer etc.

But for any official below these ranks will have their duties, salaries and other benefits determined as per the bank's NRC. 

