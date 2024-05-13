Why the price of gold is increasing around the world?
In the first week of May, gold was sold at $2,300 per ounce in the world market, which is 12 percent higher than the price on the first day of this year.
In the first week of May, gold was sold at $2,300 per ounce in the world market, which is 12 percent higher than the price on the first day of this year.
While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.