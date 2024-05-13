Putin is removing Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu

Putin is removing Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu

Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced the removal of long-time ally Sergei Shoigu as Defense Minister. Sergei Shoigu will be replaced by economist Andrei Belosov.

