MTB, Wagely partner to transform financial landscape with innovative co-branded prepaid card

Mutual Trust Bank PLC (MTB) in partnership with Wagely Bangladesh Ltd and Visa launched a ground-breaking prepaid card solution on 5 February.

Wagely currently provides access to earned but unpaid wages to the employees of its member organisations. The card is designed to help the employees get this fund instantly. When an employee initiates a fund request through Wagely's App, MTB will credit the amount to the prepaid card on a real time basis, reads a press release.

This specialised prepaid card solution not only alleviates financial stress for employees but also promotes financial inclusion in society. Wagely's mission as a financial well-being company comes to fruition with this remarkable collaboration with MTB.

Cardholders will enjoy special discount offers at renowned lifestyle brands and restaurants year long. The card is also a dual currency card that can be used for international transactions as well in line with the guidelines issued by the central bank. Cardholders will enjoy seamless banking experience through MTB's state of the art Smart Banking App.

The launch event in Dhaka was graced by Syed Mahbubur Rahman, managing director & CEO, MTB; Kevin Hausburg, CEO, Wagely; Noor Elahi, managing director, Wagely Bangladesh; Soumya Basu, country manager, Visa Bangladesh and the senior officials from MTB, Wagely and Visa.

