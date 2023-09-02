MTB recognised as 'Best Innovative Bank in Bangladesh' at 2nd Fintech Awards

MTB recognised as &#039;Best Innovative Bank in Bangladesh&#039; at 2nd Fintech Awards

Mutual Trust Bank (MTB) is proud to be honoured with the prestigious "Best Innovative Bank in Bangladesh" award under the category "Fintech Innovation of the Year - Banks" in the 2nd Bangladesh Fintech Award hosted at the Radisson Blu Water Garden Hotel. 

This award is a testament to MTB's continuous pursuit of extraordinary excellence in digital strategy and retention of the position of the leading digital-first bank, reads a press release. 

MTB prides itself on being a financially and digitally inclusive bank, focusing on providing never-seen-before digital lending, digital payments, and digital customer service.

The award was handed over by State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak as the chief guest, to Mutual Trust Bank Ltd team. Goutam Prosad Das, deputy managing director & GHOICC of MTB and Khalid Hossin, head of MTB's Digital Banking Division along with other officials from MTB received the award on stage.

"We are honoured to be recognised as the Best Innovative Bank in Bangladesh," said Goutam Prosad Das, DMD, MTB. "This award is a testament to our commitment to providing our customers with the best possible digital banking experience."

MTB is committed to improving banking solutions, innovating for customers, and maintaining top-notch corporate governance. 
 

