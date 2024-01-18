MTB partners with SOLshare for financing of smart lithium batteries of Electronic Vehicles
Mutual Trust Bank PLC and SOLshare Ltd recently signed an agreement to finance smart lithium batteries for electric three-wheelers, promoting sustainability in Bangladesh.
At the signing ceremony at MTB Centre, Syed Mahbubur Rahman, managing director and CEO of MTB, and Dr Sebastian Groh, CEO & Co-founder of SOLshare Ltd, exchanged documents, formalising the collaboration, reads a press release.
This partnership enables three-wheeler owners to replace traditional lead-acid batteries with IoT-enabled smart lithium batteries, facilitated through loans from MTB.
The initiative aligns with global efforts for cleaner transportation and a greener environment.
The presence of management members and senior officials from both organisations underscores their commitment to advancing eco-friendly practices and technological innovation in Bangladesh.