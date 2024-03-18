Musician Mortoza Polash releases new song with Joy Pagol Multimedia

Bangladeshi musician Mortoza Polash, better known as Polash, is set to release a new song titled "Mortoza Polash: Where Heritage Meets Harmony" under the label of his multimedia company Joy Pagol Multimedia.

This album signifies a shift in Polash's career direction as in this album he explores the musical heritage of 19th-century Bengal.

"This song isn't merely about the past. It's about reconnecting with our roots and ensuring this beautiful music continues to inspire generations to come," the musician said.

The album aims to revive the melodies of Mahatma Pagol Hashim Ali Waiyasi, a spiritual leader whose music was prominent in the 19th century at Waiyasi Darbar Sharif.

Polash, known not only for his musical prowess but also as a skilled songwriter, intends to reintroduce these forgotten melodies to contemporary audiences through his latest release.

"Through this project, I hope to set an example for fellow artists and entrepreneurs, emphasizing the significance of cultural preservation and social impact," he added.

The song will premiere at the Dubai festival before its official release on the Joy Pagol Multimedia YouTube channel on 10 April.

Apart from his musical endeavours, Polash is also known as a successful entrepreneur, having founded the JP Group, which operates in various sectors including fashion, real estate, and media.

His commitment to social responsibility is demonstrated through initiatives such as JP Teach (SG) PTE Ltd, providing sustainable solar energy solutions, and JP Importing-Exporting Corporation, promoting ethical trade practices.

"Success, in my view, transcends mere financial gains. It's about making a tangible positive impact on the world," remarked Polash, emphasising his commitment to societal betterment through his work.

