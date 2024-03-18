Musician Mortoza Polash releases new song with Joy Pagol Multimedia

Corporates

18 March, 2024, 11:55 am
Last modified: 19 March, 2024, 12:01 pm

Related News

Musician Mortoza Polash releases new song with Joy Pagol Multimedia

18 March, 2024, 11:55 am
Last modified: 19 March, 2024, 12:01 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladeshi musician Mortoza Polash, better known as Polash, is set to release a new song titled "Mortoza Polash: Where Heritage Meets Harmony" under the label of his multimedia company Joy Pagol Multimedia. 

This album signifies a shift in Polash's career direction as in this album he explores the musical heritage of 19th-century Bengal.

"This song isn't merely about the past. It's about reconnecting with our roots and ensuring this beautiful music continues to inspire generations to come," the musician said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The album aims to revive the melodies of Mahatma Pagol Hashim Ali Waiyasi, a spiritual leader whose music was prominent in the 19th century at Waiyasi Darbar Sharif. 

Polash, known not only for his musical prowess but also as a skilled songwriter, intends to reintroduce these forgotten melodies to contemporary audiences through his latest release.

"Through this project, I hope to set an example for fellow artists and entrepreneurs, emphasizing the significance of cultural preservation and social impact," he added.

The song will premiere at the Dubai festival before its official release on the Joy Pagol Multimedia YouTube channel on 10 April.

"Through this project, I think I am setting an example for artists and entrepreneurs with the importance of cultural preservation and social impact," he further said.

Apart from his musical endeavours, Polash is also known as a successful entrepreneur, having founded the JP Group, which operates in various sectors including fashion, real estate, and media. 

His commitment to social responsibility is demonstrated through initiatives such as JP Teach (SG) PTE Ltd, providing sustainable solar energy solutions, and JP Importing-Exporting Corporation, promoting ethical trade practices.

"Success, in my view, transcends mere financial gains. It's about making a tangible positive impact on the world," remarked Polash, emphasising his commitment to societal betterment through his work.
 

Mortoza Polash / musician

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Travel East, an Asian fusion restaurant in Dhanmondi, took a unique approach. Instead of a painted wall, the wall holds plenty of painted plates that tell stories of the East. Photo: Courtesy

Where the walls tell stories of the East

2h | Habitat
Transform your home into a haven of unique ambiance with these smart lighting ideas. Photo: Collected

Illuminate your space: 4 smart lighting ideas

2h | Habitat
Ayesha was trained by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) on how to conduct community engagement sessions. Notably, children can be particularly vulnerable to NCDs. Photo: Courtesy

JICA sets a template on fighting noncommunicable diseases

5h | Panorama
The majority of the world is grappling with serious levels of Islamophobia. Photo: Reuters

In a world of rising Islamophobia, some countries seek refuge in denial

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is Boeing in deep trouble?

Is Boeing in deep trouble?

59m | Videos
Chicken Tangri Kabab

Chicken Tangri Kabab

2h | Videos
Renowned singer Khalid passes away

Renowned singer Khalid passes away

3h | Videos
Anderkilla Shahi Jame Masjid: A monument of Mughal victory in Chattogram

Anderkilla Shahi Jame Masjid: A monument of Mughal victory in Chattogram

13h | Videos