After 14 years, Konal lands her hit song

During the past few months, the most notable name among female singers in mainstream media has been that of Somnur Monir Konal. Her recent surge in popularity went hand in hand with the recent hit title track, 'O Priyotoma' of the Shakib Khan starring film 'Priyotoma.'

The song has garnered around 100 million views on YouTube since its release four months ago. In a conversation with The Business Standard, the vocalist spoke about the song, contemporary issues and more.

'O Priyotoma' has surpassed all previous records in terms of Bangla song views. What is the artist's take on this?

Konal believes a song reveals how much a person can comprehend and how much it can resonate with daily life. "While many songs touch upon these aspects, not all manage to present them effortlessly in both lyrics and melody," said Konal.

"If a film song can easily connect with listeners, it will undoubtedly be appreciated. The words and melody must resonate with people, become familiar to them," she added.

Photo: Courtesy

Konal acknowledges that behind the popularity of this song lies another significant factor - Shakib Khan.

"Shakib is an actor whose work quickly reaches people. Whether in Bangladesh or beyond, the fan following he has ensures that any project quickly gains acceptance among the audience through them," she said.

The surge in popularity of the song 'O Priyotoma,' also had a massive impact on Konal's career. Reflecting on that impact, she said, "My journey from 2009 until now, wasn't a bed of roses, it had many thorns too. In those years of struggle, many times, I felt like abandoning everything and returning home."

The success of the song delights Konal and she believes all the sacrifices and hardships were worth it.

"The love and support I received from everyone after the song's release was unlike anything I experienced in the past 14 years," Konal expressed delightfully.

In the entertainment industry of Bangladesh, it's a common trend that popularity boosts the pay and salary of celebrities. Due to the success of the film 'Priyotoma,' lead actor Shakib Khan, has also seen a rise in his earnings.

When asked if she has experienced a similar trajectory, Konal responded, "Yes, I have also seen an increase in my salary. The remuneration for artists in Bangladesh is so low and discouraging that it's almost unspeakable."

Photo: Courtesy

"Our songs are often compared to the quality of Bollywood songs. However, the difference in pay between the artists of the two countries is easily noticeable. That's why now, many people involved in big projects are getting increased pay just like me."

Konal also noted that the increase in her pay was a rather significant one.

Following this success, Konal's involvement in stage performances and recording songs has increased. She has recently voiced two songs for the films 'Mayurakshi' and 'Aguner Pakhi.'

Popularity often steers artists away from their creative essence. However, Konal feels that the more she becomes popular, there's more responsibility and expectations, and she likes the challenge of it.

"I may not always receive admiration, but I need to stay focused on my work. This implies a doubling of my responsibilities, a doubling of my rehearsal time, and a doubling of my time dedicated to working on songs. Popularity demands a dedicated commitment and responsibility, which has added significantly to my workload," Konal said.

Konal has a notable presence not only in music but also in socio-cultural activities. She is well aware of the ongoing conflict in Gaza, Palestine. She regularly expresses her perspective on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza on her Facebook page.

"As a human, I do not desire any war. I am engaged in educating children. I have a lot of fondness for children; I love them. I intend to work on child development. I cannot support the death of children like this in any way," she said.

In 2009, Konal emerged as the champion in the Channel i 'Shera Kontho,' after which she entered the professional world of singing. She received the National Film Award in 2018 for her song in the film "Megh Kanya." Apart from that, she has also earned numerous other popular awards in the field.