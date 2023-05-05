Musicians come to me because I don’t rip them off: Dhruba Guha

Dhruba Guha is a musician and a music producer. In his short career of eight years, he has risen up through the ranks like a juggernaut – achieving rather 'unexpected' success through lending vocals to a number of songs. 'Shudhu Tomar Jonno', 'Je Pakhi Ghor Bujhena', 'Adore Rakhiyo Bandhu' are some of Dhruba's most popular tracks.

Three years into his music career, Dhruba launched his very own music production company 'Dhruba Music Station'. The production company has released music from a lot of popular artists and has become one of the most successful labels in the music industry today.

Dhruba Guha is the man behind all these. However, he has not recorded a new song in the last three years. In a recent interview with TBS, Dhruba talked about his return to singing after a hiatus.

"My latest single 'Daaga' was originally scheduled to be released way earlier. But we went through treacherous times in the past two years. We were interrupted by the deadly coronavirus. Worry and anxiety were visible on everyone's faces. So, we had to stop for a while," said Dhruba.

'Dagaa' was released recently. Prince Rubel wrote the lyrics and tune, while Tariq Al Islam composed the music. Released by Dhruba Music Station, 'Daaga' is available for streaming on Dhruba Music Station's YouTube channel, alongside other domestic and global music streaming applications.

"Daaga has straightforward lyrics and tunes. The audience is already responding favourably. Hoping with time, the results will improve," Dhruba added.

Dhruba was not always into singing and music. He got into the industry quite accidentally. However, thereafter, Dhruba started taking lessons from music gurus to hone his skills.

"Music does not mean the same to me as it does to other professionals. I did not have any specific goal that I wanted to achieve through music. However, when the audience started listening to my songs with interest, I became serious about music," Dhruba said.

Druba is currently working extremely hard as a music producer. His music label released a number of Eid songs. Songs by other popular artists are often released all year round. As a result, the production company has earned the respect of many musicians.

"I think most importantly, the artists feel financially secure because I always provide guarantees when it comes to remuneration. I pay royalties according to existing laws and regulations, and I think this goes a long way. This is the primary reason for which I feel artists are interested in working with my station."

"I never think of ripping anyone off."

Dhruba is also operating a YouTube channel called Dhruba TV, where dramas and other entertainment content are being released regularly.

On being asked about the state of the music industry, Dhruba said, "It is debatable whether the music industry is doing well. The music market needs to be updated over time in order to function properly, because a lot has already changed. But if everyone is sincere, any challenging circumstance can be overcome."

If Dhruba continues to move forward at this pace, the music industry will be prosperous because of his efforts.