MTB Angona held its first Financial Literacy and Inclusion Program, involving 250 people from various backgrounds, including farmers, low-income marginalized people, students, and micro-entrepreneurs in the Munshiganj region.

This event addressed the fundamental need for comprehensive financial literacy and access to financial inclusion for all women by opening up a window of untapped business opportunities, deposit mobilization, and lending options.

The event, facilitated by Microsave Consulting Limited and MTB Sreenagar Branch, included sessions, workshops, discussions, and instant account opening through the digital platform.

Special guests included Md Abul Bashar, Executive Director, Bangladesh Bank, Md. Khalid Mahmood Khan, Additional Managing Director and CBO, Md. Shafquat Hossain, Deputy Managing Director and Head of Retail Banking Division, Madan Mahan Karmoker, Head of Agent Banking, Rashid Rezoana, Head of Women Banking Department from Mutual Trust Bank PLC (MTB) and M.K.M. Wahid Uddin Robin from Microsave Consulting Limited.