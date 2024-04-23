Syed Mahbubur Rahman, MD and CEO of MTB, clinches 'Best Transformational Leader' award for driving innovation and growth

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A proud moment for Mutual Trust Bank PLC (MTB) as Syed Mahbubur Rahman, the legendary MD and CEO, has been honored with the "Best Transformational Leader" Award by International Business Magazine.

This award is a tribute to Rahman's dedication and innovative leadership in a competitive industry. This recognition celebrates his exceptional leadership and visionary approach to steering the bank towards success over the years.

Rahman's leadership, advocacy for innovation, and digital-first strategy have transformed MTB into a leader in the digital banking landscape. He has championed cutting-edge technologies, boosting efficiency and customer service.

Recognizing the importance of talent, Rahman has fostered a rewarding work environment that attracts and retains top performers and nurtures average ones to excel. His emphasis on teamwork has streamlined processes and helped in achieving strategic goals.

Looking beyond immediate gains, Rahman has prioritized sustainable growth and promoted responsible banking that benefits the community and environment. This award also recognizes his outstanding contributions to the development of the domestic banking sector.

MTB and its stakeholders celebrate this prestigious accolade and reaffirm their commitment to continuing their journey of excellence under Rahman's visionary leadership.

As MTB continues to innovate and grow, the leadership of Rahman will undoubtedly remain a cornerstone of its success story.

 

 

 

 

 

