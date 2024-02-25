MTB supports Smart Bangladesh Run 2024 as platinum sponsor

Mutual Trust Bank PLC (MTB) is proud to be the Platinum Sponsor of the Smart Bangladesh Run 2024, organised by the Access to Information (a2i) of the Cabinet Division and the Ministry of ICT.

The event was held on Friday (16 February) at Hatirjheel, reads a press release.

MTB is committed to supporting initiatives that promote a healthy lifestyle and contribute to developing a smart Bangladesh. The Smart Bangladesh Run 2024 aligns perfectly with these goals, as it encourages citizens to embrace digital technology and lead healthier lives.

Md Khalid Mahmood Khan, additional managing director & CBO, and Khalid Hossin, head of Digital Banking Division, represented MTB at the event. They received a crest of honor from Zunaid Ahmed Palak, MP & Minister of State for Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology, and Anir Chowdhury, Policy Advisor, a2i.

MTB is confident that the Smart Bangladesh Run 2024 will play a significant role in promoting the government's vision of a Smart Bangladesh by 2041. The bank is committed to supporting such initiatives in the future and contributing to the overall development of the country.