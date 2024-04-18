MTB inaugurates new sub-branch at Khilkhet

Mutual Trust Bank PLC (MTB) has recently inaugurated its Khilkhet Sub-Branch at Khilkhet, Dhaka.

Syed Mahbubur Rahman, Managing Director and CEO, Mutual Trust Bank PLC (MTB) inaugurated the MTB Sub-branch.

At the same time, Valiant Freedom Fighter, Alhajj Md. Keramot Ali Dewan, reputed Social Philanthropist & Businessman, Md. Zillur Rahman, Chairman Board of Trusty Amirjan High School and Amirjan College; Md. Shamsul Haque, President, Khilkhet Byabosayee Aikyo Porishod and Md.Mostafizur Rahman Monju, General Secretary, Khilkhet Byabosayee Aikyo Porishod graced the event with their valuable presence.

Among others, Abdul Mannan, Head of MTB Branch Banking Division and Azam Khan, Head of Communications Department along with Md. Basharul Haque Patwary, In-Charge of the newly inaugurated MTB Sub-Branch at Khilkhet, Dhaka, and senior bank officials attended the ceremony.