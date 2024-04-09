MTB Foundation celebrates World Autism Awareness Day 2024

09 April, 2024, 10:05 pm
MTB Foundation celebrates World Autism Awareness Day 2024

Photo: Courtesy
To commemorate the 'World Autism Awareness Day 2024', MTB Foundation in partnership with PFDA – Vocational Training Centre Trust (PFDA-VTC) recently celebrated this year's theme - 'Awareness – Recognition – Valuation: Moving From Surviving to Thriving'.

The event was organized at the PFDA-VTC premises in the presence of Samia Chowdhury, Chief Executive Officer and Golam Rabbani, Associate from MTB Foundation. Among others, Dr. S.M Asib Nasim, Advisor, Sharmin Akter, CEO and Begum Nur Jahan Dipa, Principal from PFDA – VTC were also present at the event.

MTB Foundation is committed to support individuals with autism by providing learning opportunities to young adults and adult persons with autism and neurological disabilities so that they can thrive and reach their full potential. MTB Foundation emphasizes on Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) for persons with autism as it provides them with practical skills and knowledge for creating employment opportunities for themselves along with recognizing their rights and achievements.

