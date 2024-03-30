‘Modern Metropolis’ themed ‘DHEU’ Eid Collection

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Festivals bring joy to everyone's life regardless of caste and religion. 

At any festival, fashion conscious people dress themselves with appropriate dress. 

Eid means the festival of fashionable people. To celebrate the upcoming Eid festival, 'SaRa lifestyle's sub-brand 'DHEU' has brought an attractive western collection for everyone regardless of caste and religion.

In view of Eid, this year 'DHEU' has a colourful clothes collection of different designs for all the young generation. Using the concept of fast fashion and following the global trend, 'DHEU' Eid collection has been prepared on the theme of 'Modern Metropolis'. Cotton and synthetics (silk, georgette, crepe silk, crepe georgette and satin) are used as fabrics.

'DHEU's Eid collection for men includes casual shirts, long and short sleeve shirts, denim shirts, corded shirts, regular t-shirts, oversized t-shirts, joggers pants, cargo pants, short pants, denim pants. 

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

'DHEU's Eid collection for women includes fashion tops, midi dresses, gowns, crop tops, casual shirts, denim pants, oversized t-shirts, jumpsuits, skirts, formal shirts, etc.

'DHEU' has a collection of new and attractive clothing with a touch of western fashion in the mix of fashion and trends. Many of the new generation are leaning towards western fashion these days. And 'DHEU' gives priority to the taste of those young people. 'DHEU's Eid-ul-Fitr collection has been prepared in a harmonious western style preferred by the youth. 

'DHEU's Eid-ul-Fitr collection will be available at all outlets and online platforms of 'SaRa Lifestyle' in Dhaka and outside Dhaka. Starting from teenagers, young people can wear these complete western clothes of 'DHEU'. Customers can buy these clothes at prices starting from just 1000 to 4000 Taka.

'DHEU' is a western fashion brand, a sub-brand of 'SaRa Lifestyle'. Variety of customised fabrics and pattern sets 'DHEU' apart from 'SaRa's other dresses. Global trends are followed in the design of 'DHEU' dresses for the youth new generation.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Snowtex Group's lifestyle brand 'SaRa' started operations from May 2018. After starting work with the first outlet located at Mirpur-6, Dhaka, they started their second outlet at shop number 40 and 54 of Level 1, Block A of Bashundhara City. The third outlet is at House- 19 B/4C & B/4D, Block-F, Ring Road, Mohammadpur. The third outlet of 'SaRa' is at House Number-22, Sonargaon Township, Sector-9, Uttara, Dhaka. There is another outlet of ''SaRa'' in Baridhara J Block. The sixth outlet of 'SaRa' is at House No. 48, Road No. 1, E Block, Banasree, Dhaka. The first outlet of 'SaRa' outside Dhaka is in Rangpur at Jahaj company junction. 

The eighth outlet of  'SaRa' is located in Wari (House No. 36/1, Rankin Street, Wari, Dhaka-1203) in the capital Dhaka. In addition, the ninth and tenth outlets of 'SaRa' is in Rajshahi (House-53 & 54, United Tower, Rani Bazar, Rajshahi-6000) and Basabo (House- 96/2, East Basabo, Sabuj Bagh, Dhaka-1214) respectively. 

'SaRa's most recently opened outlet is in Bogura (Holding No-113, 109 City Centre, Jaleswaritla Bogura-5800), which is eleventh outlet of 'SaRa'. The Twelfth outlet of 'SaRa' has been launched recently in Sylhet (House-31A, Kumarpara, Ward 18, VIP Road, Sadar, Sylhet-3100). 

'SaRa's thirteenth outlet is running operations at 'Wahab Tower', Holding No. 310, Shaheed Shahidullah Kaiser Road, Ward No. 16, Feni City. 

Recently another new outlet of 'SaRa' has been launched in Barisal city (Bibir Pukur Par, Fakir Complex, 112 Sadar Road, Barisal-8200). Apart from this, another new outlet of 'SaRa' is going to be launched very soon at Shibbari Mor in Khulna city.

Apart from the outlet, 'SaRa' has its own website (www.saralifestyle.com), Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/saralifestyle.bd) and Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/saralifestyle.bd). Customers can order within Dhaka and get home delivery. Besides, they will get the delivery of their ordered products through courier all over the country.

 

