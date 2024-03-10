Midland Bank celebrated International Women's Day 2024

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Midland Bank Celebrated International Women's Day 2024. On this occasion, a get-together programme was held on Saturday, 9th March 2024 at the Board Room of the Bank's Head Office at Gulshan 2, Dhaka.

The Honourable MD & CEO Md. Ahsan-uz Zaman was present during the programme as Chief Guest along with members of The Senior Management Team of the Bank.

Female employees of the Head Office and Gulshan Branch of the Bank joined the event. The MD & CEO in his speech thanked all the female employees of the Bank for their hard work and dedication to the organization.

He told that the Bank ensured safe and good work environment for its female officials, so that they can work properly.

The Female employees jointly cut a cake to mark the day and make it memorable.

 

Midland Bank

