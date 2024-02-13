Midland Bank and Quantanite Bangladesh sign MoU

Midland Bank and Quantanite Bangladesh sign MoU

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Midland Bank and Quantanite Bangladesh Limited at the corporate head office of the Bank at Gulshan 2, Dhaka on 12.2.2024.

Quantanite Bangladesh Limited was established in October 2022 under the mother company of Quantanite UK Limited. They are BPO (Business Process Outsourcing) service provider outside bangladesh with 100+ clients across 4 continents and a variety of vertical industries. They offer services like Customer Experience Management, Back Office Services, Digital Content Services, Sales Enablement, Lead Generation. More than 1400 employees are working in Quantanite Bangladesh Limited. The parent company Quantanite UK Limited is headquartered in London United Kingdom; the company's nearly 2,300 employees operate in different countries.

Mr. Mohammad Javed Tarek Khan, Head of Institutional Banking Division of Midland Bank and Mr. Ahnaf Chowdhury, Chairman, Quantanite Bangladesh Limited signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations.

Under the MoU, Quantanite Bangladesh Limited will use the robust online Cash Management solution of MDB "Midland Cash Management (MCM)" application for conducting their daily business banking and cash management activities, nationwide.

Prashanta Kumar Saha, Head of Corporate Liability Management Unit of Midland Bank and Mr. Ismail Tanzeer Khan, Director and Mr. Mohammad Moin, Senior Manager-Finance, Quantanite Bangladesh Limited were also present along with other Executives and Officers of both organizations.

Midland Bank

