Annual business conference 2024 of midland bank held

Annual Business Conference 2024 of Retail Distribution Division (Branch, Sub-Branch, Agent Banking, Islami Banking, Retail Sales) and NRB Division of Midland Bank Limited was held on 19th January 2023 at the Bank's Head Office, in Gulshan, Dhaka.

Mr. Ahsan-uz Zaman, Managing Director & CEO of the Bank inaugurated the conference as Chief Guest. Md. Zahid Hossain, Deputy Managing Director of the Bank was present on the occasion as Special Guest.

Mr. Md. Rashed Akter, Head of Retail Distribution Division and Khondkar Towfique Hossain, Head of International & NRB Division along with Area and Cluster Heads, Branch Managers and Sub-Branches Managers, Head of Cards, Manager of Saalam Islami Banking Window, Managers of Agent Banking and Retail Sales participated and briefed their respective performance through presentation and knowledge sharing, during the Conference.

Senior Management Team and Heads of Divisions of the Bank also participated in the Conference.

Business highlights of the Branches, Sub-Branches, Card Division, Saalam Islami Banking, Agent Banking, Retail Sales and NRB Division for the year 2023 were discussed and top performers recognized.

The yearly budget of 2024 was presented and strategies for achieving the budget were agreed in the Conference. The Managing Director urged everyone to achieve excellence in service and help customers meet their financial goals and ensure optimum shareholder return while remaining compliant with regulatory guidelines ensuring excellent customer service. He also urged everyone to focus on Digital Banking, so that customers can benefit technology driven Banking.