Midland Bank Asset Management Company gets new CEO

Mohammad Saleh Ahmed joined Midland Bank Asset Management Company Limited (MDB AMC), the newly formed Subsidiary Company of Midland Bank as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Prior to taking over the new assignment, Saleh served in SHOFOL AMC & Alternative Venture Limited, as its CEO, reads a press release.

Saleh, a seasoned investment professional has two decades of hands on extensive and versatile Asset Management experience including in-depth expertise in overall areas of Merchant Banking operation.

Saleh completed his MBA from North South University of Dhaka. He made his debut for the Merchant Banking profession in Prime Bank in its Merchant Banking & Investment Division and subsequently served in EXIM Bank, Trust Bank and IIDFC Capital Ltd in different responsible positions. He also served in IIDFC Capital Ltd as its CEO.

Saleh participated in a good number of training programmes/seminars/symposiums on Merchant Banking both at home and abroad.

On 1 January, Md Ahsan-uz Zaman, MD & CEO of Midland Bank welcome Saleh and presented a flower bouquet along with the members of Midland Bank Investment Committee through a simple ceremony held at the new office premises of Midland Bank Asset Management Company Limited (MDB AMC), located at NB Tower L-14, 40/7, North Avenue, Gulshan 2, Dhaka.

