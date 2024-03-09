Midland Bank celebrated Financial Literacy Day 2024

Financial Literacy Day-2024 has been celebrated by Midland Bank Limited. Md. Ahsan-uz Zaman, Managing Director & CEO of the Bank, inaugurated the Financial Literacy Day programme at the bank's head office on Monday, 4th March 2024.

In the discussion meeting organized on this occasion, various issues including increasing awareness of banking products and services, protecting customer deposits, providing loans and settling customer complaints were discussed including sending expatriate remittance through legal channels. Following three important issues also discussed in the meeting:

Cash withdrawal and transfer through thumb print in the Agent Banking Centres.

Need for transaction to be done inside the MDB Agent Banking Centre and with the specific Agent Official.

After completion of transaction, machine printed original receipt must be collected and ensure receipt of SMS alert in the registered mobile phone.

Members of the Financial Literacy wing Mohd. Javed Tarek Khan, Head of Institutional Banking, Md. Nazmul Huda Sarkar, CTO, Ashraful Alam, Acting Head of Operation Division, Md. Rashed Akter, Head of Retail Distribution & Head of Financial Literacy wing, Imran Al Habib, Head of Agent Banking & member Secretary of Financial Literacy wing of Midland Bank were also present in the programme along with other officials.

As part of the celebration of Financial Literacy Day 2024, Branches, Sub-branches and Agent Banking Centers organized discussion meetings at schools, colleges, madrasas, universities and marginal communities regarding financial awareness and bringing foreign remittance through banking channel.