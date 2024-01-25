Midland Bank and Rasel & Jewel Corporation signed MoU

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Midland Bank and Rasel & Jewel Corporation at Midland Bank, Agrabad Branch, at As Salam Tower 1st Floor, 57, Agrabad C/A, Chittagong on Monday (January 17).

Under the MoU, Rasel & Jewel Corporation will use the robust online Cash Management solution of MDB "Midland Cash Management (MCM)" for conducting their daily business banking and cash management activities nationwide.

Mohammed Abu Hena, Head of Unit-1, Institutional Banking Division, Chittagong of Midland Bank and Golam Rasul, Proprietor of Rasel & Jewel Corporation signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations.

Asif Raihan Chowdhury, Head of Branch, Agrabad, Mohammad Shafiul Azam, JAVP of Institutional Banking Division, Unit-1, Chittagong and Mr. Shorab Hossain, SAVP and Head, Trade and Supply Chain, Chittagong of Midland Bank were also present along with other officials.

Rasel & Jewel Corporation, a renowned exporter of non-ferrous items, has been exporting non-ferrous items, bringing export proceeds contributing to our country's foreign currency reserve. Usage of MCM in their daily banking activities will bring enhanced efficiency in the company's business operation.

