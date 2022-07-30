Mercantile Bank holds half yearly business review conference 

TBS Report
30 July, 2022, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 30 July, 2022, 04:57 pm

Mercantile Bank holds half yearly business review conference 

TBS Report
30 July, 2022, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 30 July, 2022, 04:57 pm
Mercantile Bank holds half yearly business review conference 

The "Half Yearly Business Review Conference-2022" of Mercantile Bank Limited was held at the bank's head office on virtual platform today (30 July). 

The heads of 151 branches, in-charges of 25 sub branches, zonal heads and head of divisions participated in the conference, reads a press release. 

Morshed Alam MP, chairman of the board of directors of the bank was the chief guest while Managing Director & CEO Md Quamrul Islam Chowdhury presided over the conference.

ASM Feroz Alam, vice chairman; Md Anwarul Haq, chairman of executive committee; M Amanullah, chairman of risk management committee; MA Khan Belal, chairman of Mercantile Bank Securities Ltd and directors Al-Haj Mosharref Hossain and Mohammad Abdul Awal spoke as special guests in the conference.

Bank's chairman thanked the heads of branches, sub branches and divisions for their courageous presence facing coronavirus pandemic to ensure banking services. 

He expected that the executives and officers of the bank could devote themselves to uphold the bank to the top with innovative thinking and persevering effort. 

He also delivered a strategic work plan to reach the Bank's expected business target for the rest of the year with effective and efficient management.

Md Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, MD & CEO of Mercantile Bank Ltd, advised the executives and officers to ensure best possible customer services with latest technology based banking. 

He also urged his colleagues to reach the Mercantile Bank services to the unbanked and underprivileged population to make Mercantile Bank as an "Enlightened Bank". 

Besides this, the CEO suggested his teammates to reach Mercantile Bank's 'Agent Banking' and 'Islamic Banking Window' services to the customers. 

He also emphasizes to use the bank's own digital banking app 'MBL Rainbow' for all kind of banking services.

Mati Ul Hasan, AMD, Md Zakir Hossain, Adil Raihan, Shamim Ahmed, Hasne Alam and Md Mahmood Alam Chowdhury, DMDs, were also present. Tapash Chandra Paul, PhD, Chief Financial Officer of the bank moderated the Business Session.
 

