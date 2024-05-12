Syed Amir-ul-Mulk dies

Bangladesh

Press Release
12 May, 2024, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 14 May, 2024, 06:05 pm

Syed Amir-ul-Mulk dies

Press Release
12 May, 2024, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 14 May, 2024, 06:05 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Former Secretary of the Banking division of the Ministry of Finance Syed Amir-ul-Mulk, 86, died on Friday.

He breathed his last around 11 am due to cardiac arrest at his Baridhara residence. 

Mulk left behind his wife, two sons, and a host of relatives and well wishers.  

He started his career as a CSP officer and also served as secretary of the information and environment ministry.

His namaz-e-janaza was held after Magrib Prayer at  Hoglakandi village in Manikgang. 

Later, he was buried at his family graveyard in Hoglakandi.

