Syed Amir-ul-Mulk dies

Former Secretary of the Banking division of the Ministry of Finance Syed Amir-ul-Mulk, 86, died on Friday.

He breathed his last around 11 am due to cardiac arrest at his Baridhara residence.

Mulk left behind his wife, two sons, and a host of relatives and well wishers.

He started his career as a CSP officer and also served as secretary of the information and environment ministry.

His namaz-e-janaza was held after Magrib Prayer at Hoglakandi village in Manikgang.

Later, he was buried at his family graveyard in Hoglakandi.