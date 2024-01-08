MCCI congratulates Bangladesh Awami League for winning the national election for the fourth consecutive term

Corporates

Press Release
08 January, 2024, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 08 January, 2024, 01:30 pm

Related News

MCCI congratulates Bangladesh Awami League for winning the national election for the fourth consecutive term

Press Release
08 January, 2024, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 08 January, 2024, 01:30 pm
MCCI congratulates Bangladesh Awami League for winning the national election for the fourth consecutive term

Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dhaka (MCCI), congratulates the Bangladesh Awami League on its successful achievement of winning the national election for the fourth consecutive term. 

This resounding victory is a reflection of the aspirations of the people of Bangladesh, who have placed their trust in the Awami League's commitment outlined in its election manifesto. 

Under the esteemed leadership of the Awami League President and the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh has experienced a remarkable era of infrastructural development and economic progress over the last decade and a half. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

In the upcoming term, in line with the pledges made by the Awami League, the people have placed their trust and confidence in their vision to advance the country with a greater emphasis on transparency, good governance, job creation, enhanced accountability in public administration, and the fostering of a more robust environment as well as policy support for businesses to thrive and expand domestically and globally.

As the government embarks on its fourth term, MCCI extends its best wishes and reassures the Prime Minister and the Bangladesh Awami League of our support. We are hopeful that they will continue to lead the country toward an even brighter and more prosperous future.

 

Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) / Awami League (AL)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Style your winter wear with the trendiest boots

1h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Say goodbye to mosquitoes with Xiaomi Mijia Smart Mosquito Repellent

2h | Brands
According to reports, in 2023, over 80% of factories still have their captive power plants.Photo: Collected

Captive power is not cheap anymore. Then why won't industries let go?

6h | Panorama
Although males (59.9%) dominated among the hospitalised dengue patients last year, the fatality rate for females stood at 57.2% underscoring how the healthcare system fails to serve women from low-income households. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Dhaka women suffer more when climate change worsens the dengue situation

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Elections were free, fair and impartial - observers from 11 countries

Elections were free, fair and impartial - observers from 11 countries

13m | Videos
Dhaka: Paying high to live in an unliveable city

Dhaka: Paying high to live in an unliveable city

2h | Videos
Farmers are not getting fair price for milk

Farmers are not getting fair price for milk

6h | Videos
Why mobile internet in Bangladesh is not fast enough?

Why mobile internet in Bangladesh is not fast enough?

18h | Videos