MCCI congratulates Bangladesh Awami League for winning the national election for the fourth consecutive term

Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dhaka (MCCI), congratulates the Bangladesh Awami League on its successful achievement of winning the national election for the fourth consecutive term.

This resounding victory is a reflection of the aspirations of the people of Bangladesh, who have placed their trust in the Awami League's commitment outlined in its election manifesto.

Under the esteemed leadership of the Awami League President and the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh has experienced a remarkable era of infrastructural development and economic progress over the last decade and a half.

In the upcoming term, in line with the pledges made by the Awami League, the people have placed their trust and confidence in their vision to advance the country with a greater emphasis on transparency, good governance, job creation, enhanced accountability in public administration, and the fostering of a more robust environment as well as policy support for businesses to thrive and expand domestically and globally.

As the government embarks on its fourth term, MCCI extends its best wishes and reassures the Prime Minister and the Bangladesh Awami League of our support. We are hopeful that they will continue to lead the country toward an even brighter and more prosperous future.