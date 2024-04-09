AL ruling the country as Nazis: Rizvi

In the last 15 years Awami League government is ruling the country with utmost brutality like Nazis standing on the ruins of democracy along with political and economic failures, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said today (9 April).

He said this in a press briefing held at BNP's Naya Palton central office.

Rizvi said the people of the country are waiting to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr, the biggest religious festival of Muslims but there is no sign of joy on their faces as meeting the basic demands of the limited income amid high inflation has become difficult now.

"Ruling quarter's massive corruption and looting have widened social and economic gap between the rich and the poor and put the country's lower middle and poor people in hardship to maintain their daily life," he alleged.

"The poor people are crying silently die to high inflation. The government is busy to suppress the oppositions without controlling inflation and destroying the rings of syndicates, "he said.

The government has imprisoned BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia for six years denying her right to get treatment abroad, Rizvi claimed.

He said almost every day some BNP leaders and activists are being murdered or being disappeared or imprisoned or facing false cases.

"They (BNP men) have to spend all day on court premises. As a result, those who had jobs lost their jobs, and businesses were destroyed. The government filed 1.5 lakh cases where 50 lakhs BNP men were made accused. "

Of them, a significant number of BNP leaders and activists are living in an inhuman condition losing jobs and businesses, he said.