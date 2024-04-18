Relatives of AL ministers, MPs can’t contest in upazila parishad polls: PM

Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina has directed the family members and close relatives of the party's ministers and members of parliament, not to contest in the upcoming upazila parishad elections.

The ruling party chief ordered organisational action against those disobeying the instructions.

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader conveyed these directives of the prime minister during a meeting with the party's divisional leaders at the political office of the Awami League president in Dhanmondi on Thursday (18 April), AL office sources said.

Awami League organising secretary SM Kamal Hossain confirmed The Business Standard about these directives.

According to party sources, Awami League has decided not to give nominations to the partymen for the upcoming upazila parishad elections. This decision has been made to ensure the elections are participatory and competitive. From the beginning, the party has been sending a clear message that no one should disrupt the election atmosphere.

However, the influential party leaders and local MPs, ministers are seen endorsing their relatives and family members as candidates in their respective constituencies. This has resulted in a breakdown of the chain of command at the grassroots level of the party, leading to a division between party leaders and activists.

Conflicts are escalating into violence, and MPs, ministers are exerting undue influence on the administration.

Consequently, party president Sheikh Hasina directed that family members of MPs and ministers cannot contest in the polls.