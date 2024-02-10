Kimiwa Saddat joins Meghna Bankas new MD and CEO

Kimiwa Saddat has taken over the charge of managing director (current charge) of Meghna Bank PLC with effect from 11 February until further advice.

He has been serving the bank as the deputy managing director, reads a press release.

Saddat joined Meghna Bank PLC in 2019. Under his leadership Meghna Bank corporate banking is being recognised as one of the preferred names among leading corporate houses in country.

He played a pivotal role in achieving 1st International Award for the Bank "Asian Banking & Finance Wholesale Banking Award, 2021".

He has over 21 years of experience in banking industry covering both local & foreign and multinational banks. He was part of transformation team in 3 leading local banks – Eastern Bank PLC, The City Bank PLC & HSBC Bangladesh.

Saddat is a Certified Financial Consultant (CFC) from Institute of Financial Consultants (IFC), Canada. An MBA from the Department of Finance, Dhaka University, Saddat has expertise in Corporate & SME credit, offshore banking, FI credit lines and Business, Trade services, Supply Chain Finances, Recovery Solutions, Structured Finance, Cash Management Solutions, Lease Finance and Islamic Banking.

