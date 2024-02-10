Kimiwa Saddat joins Meghna Bankas new MD and CEO

Corporates

Press Release
10 February, 2024, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 10 February, 2024, 08:09 pm

Related News

Kimiwa Saddat joins Meghna Bankas new MD and CEO

Press Release
10 February, 2024, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 10 February, 2024, 08:09 pm
Kimiwa Saddat joins Meghna Bankas new MD and CEO

Kimiwa Saddat has taken over the charge of managing director (current charge) of Meghna Bank PLC with effect from 11 February until further advice. 

He has been serving the bank as the deputy managing director, reads a press release.

Saddat joined Meghna Bank PLC in 2019. Under his leadership Meghna Bank corporate banking is being recognised as one of the preferred names among leading corporate houses in country. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He played a pivotal role in achieving 1st International Award for the Bank "Asian Banking & Finance Wholesale Banking Award, 2021". 

He has over 21 years of experience in banking industry covering both local & foreign and multinational banks. He was part of transformation team in 3 leading local banks – Eastern Bank PLC, The City Bank PLC & HSBC Bangladesh. 

Saddat is a Certified Financial Consultant (CFC) from Institute of Financial Consultants (IFC), Canada. An MBA from the Department of Finance, Dhaka University, Saddat has expertise in Corporate & SME credit, offshore banking, FI credit lines and Business, Trade services, Supply Chain Finances, Recovery Solutions, Structured Finance, Cash Management Solutions, Lease Finance and Islamic Banking.
 

Meghna Bank PLC

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Emtiaz Kabir Iftu. Photo: Courtesy

An incredible journey cut short by tragedy

11h | Panorama
A hardcover copy of ‘The BBC: Myth of A Public Service’ by Tom Mills. Photo: Collected

Debunking the myth: Is the BBC really a ‘free’ public broadcaster?

9h | Panorama
One of the potential crises that will be aggravated by printing more money is that it will further destabilise the taka. Photo: TBS

The consequences of printing money to save sick banks and repay debts

11h | Panorama
Far from being a choice based on mere frivolity or even necessity, hair colour lets us define our identities like nothing else. Photo: Barberette

Funky fuschia or muted maroon? The best hair salons in Dhaka to dye your hair

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Biden suddenly got angry, why?

Biden suddenly got angry, why?

41m | Videos
Imran Khan’s Charisma

Imran Khan’s Charisma

1h | Videos
Pathum Nissanka becomes first Sri Lankan to smash ODI double century

Pathum Nissanka becomes first Sri Lankan to smash ODI double century

2h | Videos
Mainimukh Bazar: Thriving hub of Rangamati’s agro economy

Mainimukh Bazar: Thriving hub of Rangamati’s agro economy

3h | Videos