The Lalbagh Sub Branch of Meghna Bank PLC was inaugurated on 14 February at Hornath Ghosh Road, Lalbagh, Dhaka.

Kimiwa Saddat, managing director & CEO (current charge) of the Meghna Bank inaugurated the `Lalbagh' sub-branch as the chief guest.

Md Sadiqur Rahman, deputy managing director of the bank was also present at the opening ceremony.

Other senior executives of the bank, local dignitaries and business personalities also attended the programme.