Meghna Bank to serve as Transaction Advisor for Tiger New Energy

Meghna Bank PLC. has inked a strategic agreement with 100% China origin Tiger New Energy (TNE) to serve as 'Transaction Advisor for Market Extension & Business Partnering of TNE'.

Recently TNE has launched Bangladesh's first Battery Swapping Network and this collaboration of Meghna Bank & TNE will focus on the market expansion of this "Li-Ion Batter Swapping Station", reads a press release.

Kimiwa Saddat, Managing Director & CEO (CC) of Meghna Bank PLC. and Ms Mao Jingwen, Chairman of Tiger New Energy Company Limited has officially inaugurated the Program. A major revenue component of the swapping station is the energy cost saving, with longer battery life of at least three (3) times compared to conventional technology. TNE Swapping Stations will help the country to expedite electrifying mobility with affordable and eco-friendly solutions.

"Meghna Bank is always committed towards the environment and the society, and our service extension for this Energy Efficiency solution is another example of bank's sailing towards green", said Kimiwa Saddat.

Mao Jingwen said, "TNE battery-swapping stations will be revolutionizing the way drivers power their 3-wheelers. With a simple less than 1-minute swap while drinking a cup of tea, drivers can instantly exchange their worn-out batteries with fully charged ones, which eliminates downtime, increasing their daily earnings". Other senior officials from both the organization were present during the event.

This partnership marks a significant step in supporting sustainable energy solutions and expanding new energy technologies across Bangladesh.

