Meghna Bank and Sonali Bank introduce Digital Payment Services

Meghna Bank PLC has entered into a partnership with Sonali Bank PLC, enabling customers to conveniently pay various government bills and fees using Meghna Bank's digital platform through Sonali Bank's payment gateway. 

Customers will be benefited from features such as interoperable fund transfers between MeghnaPay Account and Sonali Bank accounts along with receiving various government disbursements in the MeghnaPay wallet through Sonali Bank, reads a press release. 

The chairman of Meghna Bank HN Ashequr Rahman and CEO & Managing Director of Sonali Bank PLC Md Afzal Karim inaugurated the services on behalf of their respective organisations.

Kimiwa Saddat, managing director & CEO (CC); Md Sadiqur Rahman, deputy managing director of Meghna Bank PLC and Sanchia Binte Ali, deputy managing director; Parsoma Alam, deputy managing director of Sonali Bank PLC with other high officials of both organisations were also present in the ceremony. 

"This partnership implies a significant step towards advancing our national vision of a cashless society. Our collective effort will positively contribute in boosting digital transaction, making the path for Smart Bangladesh," said HN Ashequr Rahman, chairman of Meghna Bank PLC.
 

Meghna Bank PLC / Sonali Bank Limited

