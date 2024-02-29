Meghna Bank inks strategic partnership with Nagad

Meghna Bank PLC has solidified a strategic alliance with Nagad Limited, marking a significant milestone in their business endeavors.

This collaboration opens avenues for MeghnaPay customers for convenient interoperable transaction and payment through the Nagad platform, enhancing their overall banking experience, reads a press release.

Chairman of Meghna Bank PLC H.N. Ashequr Rahman and Tanvir A Mishuk, executive chairman and CEO of Nagad Limited exchanged the agreements on behalf of their respective organisations.

Kimiwa Saddat, managing director and CEO (CC); Md Sadiqur Rahman, deputy managing director of Meghna Bank PLC and Maruful Islam Jhalak, executive director, Shyamol B Das, Additional Managing Director of Nagad Limited with other high officials of both organizations were also present in the ceremony.

"I'm delighted to announce a groundbreaking collaboration between Meghna Bank and Nagad, marking the first-ever partnership of its kind in Bangladesh. This revolutionary alliance will create new horizons for both organisations and presents a significant business opportunity in the financial landscape. Together, we're driving nationwide momentum towards the dream of Cashless Bangladesh 2027, revolutionizing financial services, and creating unprecedented opportunities for growth and innovation." said HN Ashequr Rahman, chairman of Meghna Bank PLC.

