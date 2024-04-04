Meghna Bank to use EBL payment gateway

Corporates

Press Release
04 April, 2024, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 04 April, 2024, 04:07 pm

Related News

Meghna Bank to use EBL payment gateway

Press Release
04 April, 2024, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 04 April, 2024, 04:07 pm
Meghna Bank to use EBL payment gateway

Users of MeghnaPay, digital banking wallet of Meghna Bank PLC,  will be able to add money to their wallet and transfer money to Visa credit and debit card through EBL SKYPAY, the payment gateway of Eastern Bank PLC (EBL).
 
M Khorshed Anowar, deputy managing director and head of Retail and SME Banking, EBL and Md Sadiqur Rahman, deputy managing director, Meghna Bank signed an agreement at the EBL head office in Dhaka recently, reads a press release. 

Ahsan Ullah Chowdhury, head of Digital Financial Services; Faisal M Fathe-Ul Islam, head of M-Commerce and E-Commerce of EBL; Sufia Akter, head of Public Sector, PPP and Cash Management; A Z M Fouz Ullah Chowdhury, head of Digital Financial Services Division of Meghna Bank were present on the occasion among others.

 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Meghna Bank PLC / Eastern Bank PLC (EBL)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Cambridge University Botanic Garden is home to 8,000 plant species representing every corner of the globe, including this Jade Vine. PHOTO: ADHIP ADITYA

A day out in the Cambridge University Botanic Garden

3h | Earth
Illustration: TBS

'Hello, can you speak English?': A dive into what happens when you respond to these suspicious calls

7h | Panorama
Aerial view of the Dali cargo vessel which crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge causing it to collapse in Baltimore, Maryland on 26 March. Photo: REUTERS

Will bridge collapse hurt global supply chains?

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Manage your money: Personal finance tips for Gen Z

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Syria Consulate Attack: What Iran Can Do Now

Syria Consulate Attack: What Iran Can Do Now

Now | Videos
Cardiac stent prices hiked

Cardiac stent prices hiked

2h | Videos
Delicious Chicken Afghani Biryani

Delicious Chicken Afghani Biryani

3h | Videos
Russia is going to remove Taliban from terrorist list

Russia is going to remove Taliban from terrorist list

4h | Videos