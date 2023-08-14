Jamuna Bank observes 48th martyrdom anniversary of Bangabandhu

On the occasion of the 48th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the National Day of Mourning, a discussion meeting, dua mahfil, voluntary blood donation and tree plantation programme were held under the initiative of Jamuna Bank Limited.

Jamuna Bank Chairman Md Saidul Islam was present as the chief guest on the occasion, reads a press statement on Monday (14 August).

The bank's directors AKM Mosharraf Hussain, Al-Haj Nur Mohammed, Md Mahmudul Hoque, Shaheen Mahmud, Kanutosh Majumder, Md Ismail Hossain Siraji, Gazi Golam Murtoza and Independent Directors Md Abdur Rahman Sarker, Md Humayun Kabir Khan, Md Abdul Jabber Chowdhury and M Murshidul Huq Khan were present as special guests.

Managing Director and CEO Mirza Elias Uddin Ahmed presided over the programme.

Also, the higher officials and employees of the head office and all the 167 branches of the Bank were present in person and virtually.