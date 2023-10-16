Cyber security awareness seminar held at Jamuna Bank

A special seminar on cyber security awareness was held at the corporate office of Jamuna Bank PLC on 11 October.

Managing Director and CEO of the bank Mirza Elias Uddin Ahmed, other senior officials and heads of divisions along with bank's CIRT members were present in the seminar, reads a press release.

Besides, all employees of the branches all over the country participated in the seminar through a virtual platform.

SM Tofayel Ahmed, joint director and system analyst of Bangladesh Bank, gave a detailed discussion on the cyber awareness and preparedness of the bank.

Sumon Ahmed Sabir, member of the Executive Committee of APNIC, spoke as an industry expert in the seminar.

The speakers explained the importance of proper implementation of cyber security as well as provided analytical advice to the employees to take various precautionary measures.

Jamuna Bank Plc is conducting a month-long Cyber Security Awareness program in October to increase cyber awareness amongst its employees in view of cyber attacks and risks in the current world.

