Jamuna Bank donates blankets to PM’s Relief & Welfare Fund

As part of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Jamuna Bank PLC donated 75,000 blankets to the Prime Minister's Relief & Welfare Fund for onward distribution to the underprivileged and cold-affected people of the country.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina received a token blanket from Jamuna Bank Chairman Md Saidul Islam and Jamuna Bank Foundation Chairman Al-Haj Nur Mohammed at the programme at Ganabhaban in Dhaka on Friday, reads a press release.