Jamuna Bank unveils its new logo

Press Release
11 December, 2023, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 11 December, 2023, 10:26 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

In line with the ever changing world, Jamuna Bank is constantly moving forward with the trust and confidence of its customers.

A new chapter has begun with the unveiling of a fresh logo, with a promise of more advanced and smart banking solutions, marked by prosperity and innovation.

Welcome to the new era of banking Chairman of Jamuna Bank, Md. Saidul Islam along with all the Directors of the bank unveiled this new logo in a grand ceremony at Sheraton, Dhaka. Jamuna Banks' Managing Director and CEO Mirza Elias Uddin Ahmed along with executives and senior officials were also present in this memorable event.
 

