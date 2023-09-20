Jamuna Bank signs agreement with Aster Hospital

Jamuna Bank signs agreement with Aster Hospital

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Jamuna Bank Limited and Aster Hospital Bangalore, India, inked a mutual agreement on 19 September. The event took place at the Jamuna Bank Corporate Office in Dhaka.

Representing Jamuna Bank Limited was A.K.M Atiqur Rahman, the deputy managing director, while Ravi Gopal Varma, director of Aster Hospital Bangalore, India, signed on behalf of their respective organizations.

This strategic agreement, embodied in a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), promises great benefits to Jamuna Bank's Credit Card holders, reads a press release.

They can now avail themselves of an impressive up to 10% discount on all outdoor and indoor medical tests conducted at Aster Hospital. 

The agreement was attended by other senior officials from both Jamuna Bank and Aster Hospital Bangalore, India.

