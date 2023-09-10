Jamuna Bank Limited holds Town Hall Meeting in Chattogram 

10 September, 2023, 05:35 pm
10 September, 2023, 05:35 pm

Jamuna Bank Limited holds Town Hall Meeting in Chattogram 

10 September, 2023, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 10 September, 2023, 05:37 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Jamuna Bank Limited organised a day-long "Town Hall Meeting" of Chattogram Zone in the port city, aiming to enhance augmented customer service and expand banking services with due diligence. 

Md. Saidul Islam, chairman of Jamuna Bank Limited, graced the occasion with his esteemed presence as the chief guest, said a press release. 

Directors of the bank were also present as special guests. 

Managing Director and CEO Mirza Elias Uddin Ahmed presided over the programme. 

The event was attended by the higher officials from head office, Chattogram zone branch managers and all employees. 

The discussions during the meeting resulted in the formulation of significant decisions to foster transparency and dynamism in the banking activities.

